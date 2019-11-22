I was pleased to learn that Hermiston passed the school bond to build a new school. Good buildings are important, but it is the teacher who makes the school, and a school is wherever a student can learn.
Anyone can learn from mountains, rivers, trees, birds, and just by listening, looking, and hearing the talk of other people, but it is the teacher who guides students to think, analyze, and determine.
Good teachers educate in many ways. Their base is usually a book, and good books are available. If a student cannot afford to purchase a book, there are public libraries filled with books on many subjects and for all ages. They are free to use and return.
Hermiston has a fine city library, as do most regional towns and cities. Libraries are places teachers often refer students go for learning. A school is as successful as the teachers who work there and the students who learn there.
Dr. Dorys C. Grover
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.