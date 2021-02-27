I was disturbed by a recent letter to the editor suggesting we should be refunded our tax dollars designated for education. I do not currently have school-aged children, but am providing "Nana School" (online school) in my home for as many as five grandchildren while their parents work.
First, let me say that I agree this is not ideal — it is difficult, awkward and sometimes downright frustrating. Obviously, for most children/young adults, in-person learning is best. But suggesting we are being cheated out of our education tax dollars is shortsighted.
Are we asking teachers to teach for no pay? Or suggesting we just not provide any kind of learning at all this year? Asking custodial staff to stay home and not maintain the buildings/campuses in which we have invested millions of dollars? The nicest word I can think of to describe such action is silly.
I have listened in on my littles' online learning sessions, and must say I am impressed. Can you imagine trying to hold the attention of as many as 30 school-age youngsters via video? Let alone trying to maintain any kind of discipline when kids are in homes with siblings, parents, pets or televisions? I say, "good job, and thank you" to these teachers and staff who are having to work in a whole new way.
Let's be a little more supportive and appreciative and a little less critical, shall we?
Ginger Linkel
Hermiston
