The city of Pendleton recently licensed a company to rent their motorized scooters for use on city streets. An ordinance was modified to allow use in city parks, specifically to include the river walkway. State law requires that bicycle helmets must be worn, and operators must be at least 16. Riding on sidewalks is also prohibited.
I have yet to see any individual wearing a helmet, and riding on sidewalks seems to be preferred over using the streets. It seems they have become very popular with youngsters and adults wishing to avoid a driving under the influence charge.
I’ve discovered filing a complaint with city hall is simply a waste of time, as you are just given the Bird (the company that owns the scooters) phone number and website. Besides, I‘ve been told the mayor claims he hasn’t gotten a single complaint.
It’s only a matter of time before there’s a fatality, especially during Round-Up, but don’t fret, explains the city attorney: The company has insurance.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
