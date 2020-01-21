I want to add my name to the list of people who are mourning the untimely death of one great guy — Scott Fairley. Scott was not a close friend, but you didn’t have to be one to be treated like one by Scott. I met him years ago while I was mayor of Irrigon, and he was the governor's representative for Eastern Oregon. Scott would drop in occasionally to see how things were going and what we might need from the state. He genuinely cared about the small towns in Eastern Oregon and did everything he could to help them get grants and to address our city needs.
Scott always had a smile on his face and always seemed glad to run into you. He was one of those rare individuals who never seemed to have a bad day. Scott was one of the very few people who went out of his way to come visit me during my lowest time of fighting cancer. How tragic to be suddenly taken while on vacation and way too early in life. The only thing left to do now is try my best to appreciate his memory and try to be more like him.
David Burns
Pendleton
