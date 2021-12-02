"If you believe him when he says self-defense, then you have to acquit him,” Lara Yeretsian, criminal defense attorney.
Question: Would you defend yourself against hooligans trying to bash your head in with a skateboard, or would you signal your virtue and perish for a "cause" (looting, property destruction, violence)? Kyle Rittenhouse had a legal right to have his firearm and to be where he was. The videos and photos show the armed looters came at him.
Nonetheless, the kid was a moron for putting himself in that situation. He should own that. He wasn't a "white supremacist," and so on; people owe him apologies for that cowardly virtue signaling.
Sad to witness opportunists trying to make him into a hero, as for Rittenhouse to let them. Sad, too, that activists want to make a villain out of him by disregarding facts. Significantly, a number of these "victims," of varying race, have nasty, violent criminal histories. Their champions still see them, not the women and children they abused, as the victims.
Frankly, I think he should learn a trade, raise a family and keep a low profile. However, self-righteous grandstanders, left or right, aren't about to let that happen. That's a bigger problem, a bigger injustice — one that cuts into the core of our diseased political culture.
Keith Gallagher
Condon
