My letter to the editor approximately six weeks ago suggested using the proceeds from the sale of the old fire station and other adjoining properties be used for city street repair.
The city is in the process of asking for suggestions from “qualified and experienced developers” for a project that would “stimulate” the downtown corridor. I earlier said the city should put it on the market and not worry about the buyer or their plan for development. Get the sale and go forward with the street repairs.
Hey, how about the tribes? They could use this property as an outlet store for their recent purchase (Hamley’s). Seems like they have the money. With the Hamley’s and country club purchases, they have spent almost $4.5 million. I’m sure they still have a little more left to spend.
Taxpayers: Call your council representative and offer my suggestion. I have had several people who have said they support my idea.
Dennis Moffit Sr.
Pendleton
(0) comments
