I would like to put in a good word for Senator Bill Hansell in his stand for constitutional law. It seems as if every time he stands up for what he believes in, someone finds a reason to object.
Senator Hansell has said he is not willing to deny a quorum on bills he doesn't agree with. We may not always agree with him, but he is usually on the side of the right. Let the people vote on it.
Senator Hansell's showing up in not supporting the bill shows his support for rural Oregon. Dissidence is not often a good position. One just has to dodge the bullets!
Dr. Dorys C. Grover
Pendleton
