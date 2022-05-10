It is with controlled emotion that I call out the opinion of the East Oregonian regarding Sen. Ron Wyden’s representation of everyone. It is a falsehood that is supported by factual history.
Having resided in this state for 70 years and active in everything that has been intended to make Oregon the best that it can be, Wyden’s commitment to the full state has not only waned but is none existent. Town halls and routine visits are simply a facade.
I whole heartedly agree there was a time when Wyden was an alley to the things that make Eastern Oregon tick. His choice to be supportive changed drastically when the U.S. Senate positions for Oregon were all filled by the Democratic Party. His allegiance to nothing represented by conservative views and democracy is best demonstrated of late by his inability to condemn the total destruction of democratic values represented by the attacks on the Mark O. Hatfield Courthouse in downtown Portland. Yes his actions throughout the state demonstrate his commitment to Oregon and his failure to call out the destruction, chaos and life-threatening acts of a band of thugs reflects his true colors.
He cares less about the state of the Oregon than his own political career that flows with the political currents that keeps him in his senatorial chair safely. In my sincere opinion Sen. Wyden has not only let Eastern Oregon down he has let the whole state down.
Carl R. Culham
Athena
