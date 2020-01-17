The last few years have brought increasing political partisanship. It’s worn down our energy and worn down our trust in each other and in our elected officials. I hope that in our upcoming short legislative session we can remember how much we really need each other and how much we rely on a well-functioning state government.
Without a well-functioning state government, we won’t have many basic things we want and need — emergency services when wildfires and natural disasters strike, functioning public schools and colleges, and access to health and family services. We can’t afford to give up these things for the “pleasure” of not working together.
When state senators walk off the job as they did last summer, they abandon work on basic programs and other needed measures that we all need. Our senators should serve and protect us. They should not shut down the government. Senators, don’t walk out on your responsibilities. Stay on the job in 2020.
Fran Finney
Odell
