I’m 66 years old and the right side of my heart failed and died in April 2020. Originally, I was in line for the vaccine after first responders. Now, I'm behind most of the state’s population to be vaccinated. I will stay isolated and wait my turn.
However, from now forward I will vote down every ballot measure for anything that wants more money from me and got to cut in line ahead of me. I pay taxes and have no kids in school, drive very few miles to wear out the roads, and yet my age group got kicked to the back of the bus on the vaccine — yet we are the most likely to die from it. I will do my best at the ballot box to "thank" the school district superintendents and anyone else that lobbied their group to get this vaccine ahead of those who are the most likely to perish from it, and the governor who allowed it.
I know all the state legislators who wanted the vaccine got it. I sure as heck don’t think they are any more special than I am. Thank you for letting me rant.
Randy Holman
Pendleton
