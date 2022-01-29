Take a look at the Pendleton city manager’s new wish list. One particular item stands out: The announcement that the Pendleton Children’s Center is interested in purchasing the Pendleton Senior Center with strong support from city hall.
It came as quite a surprise that the center had closed and was up for sale. A statement made by our economic development director came to mind may have been a contributing factor when he stated publicly he blamed our affordable housing shortage partially on an influx of seniors citizens into Pendleton. Has city hall withdrawn support of seniors in an effort to halt that influx and increase the availability of housing? Will city officials be persuaded to use that new 29-passenger bus to transport our seniors to and from the Harkenrider Senior Activity Center in Hermiston?
In other news, the city manager has decided to implement a get-tough policy on code enforcement when it comes to dealing with Uber and Lyft drivers competing with the local taxi companies, stating it’s the city’s job to enforce all ordinances. Now, does that include the two hour parking limit downtown or the ordinance that prohibits smoking in city parks? Or is this just another case of selective enforcement? The city council is the approving authority for all ordinances, and it’s up to the city manager to see that they are enforced, but who decides which ones?
The $2 million plus price tag on the proposed bus storage building seems a bit steep until you review the plans. The design calls for an office, visitors lounge, restrooms, a break room and a wash rack. Locating it at the airport is pretty thoughtful, though the question is for who? This building does seem to be a little elaborate for a department that has no employees. For such a high priority project, it’s a bit concerting there is no record of citizen involvement in the form of the transportation committee. According to city records, its last meeting was back in 2019. The project seems to be a top priority of the city manager, the public works director, and the finance officer, not the residents at large. So what’s next, a squad car garage? That would actually make more sense. This project is pure nonsense. During a recent council meeting, a comment was made by one of the councilors that it was time to start concentrating on projects that would actually benefit most residents, and the other councilors seemed to agree. Evidently city management didn’t get the memo.
Rick Rohde
Pendleton
