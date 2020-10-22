To Ken Matlack, upholding the Constitution of the United States of America and the Bill of Rights is a way of life. Ken has a history of upholding the Constitution and defending the rights of all people. Ken is not afraid to take a stand on difficult issues, even if it's not popular at the time. Ken always tries to do what is right by the people, and is an ethical man with integrity.
Sheriff Matlack expects the best out of his staff and leads the way by serving with sympathy, empathy and compassion. He promotes the concept of succession planning to make sure he always has a well-trained staff and will mentor, train and cultivate that growth. Sheriff Matlack has the knowledge, experience, integrity and a proven track record of serving the citizens of Morrow County at a high level.
He has emplaced a command staff that has taken his lead and goes the extra mile to serve and protect the public. Sheriff Matlack continually raises the bar of excellence, to ensure his staff is providing the best service possible.
In this election race, Ken Matlack is the qualified and proven candidate for sheriff. Sheriff Matlack has my full support and in November 2020, please join me in reelecting Kenneth W. Matlack for Morrow County sheriff.
John A. Bowles
Morrow County undersheriff/emergency manager
Heppner
