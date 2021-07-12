It's raw animal instinct to protect the self first. By preserving the self — survival of the fittest — a being preserves its species by allowing the traits most suited to survival to be passed onto future generations.
What sets human beings apart from other animal life is the God-given power (all too rarely utilized, these days) to set that instinct aside and serve others ahead of ourselves. A true steward of the Earth — as we're all made to be — puts his needs and everyone's desires last and instead tends primarily to the needs of all around him. This is what defines humanity, and the epitome of humanity can be found daily in our rescue workers, firemen, policemen, doctors, nurses, teachers, pastors and parents. Those who are in it for the right reasons have put the needs of the greater community ahead of the instinct to be "the fittest."
Most blessed are those who fight for the rights of the least able, the defenseless, the voiceless — particularly when there's nothing in it for them. Primarily, I'm thinking of pro-life activists and supporters here. So be sure to thank those people you see sacrificing their time and energy and instinct to protect the greater good, especially when they have nothing personal to gain for it. They are our role models.
Mark Elfering
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.