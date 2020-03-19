My sister, who lives and works in Washington, told me that they (whoever the Sam Hill they are) are going teach sex education to kindergarten kids. To me that is just getting more perverted. It is like Oregon and Washington are trying to see which one can be the most perverted and decadent. What sort of pervert would even suggest such a thing, and what deviant would even consider it? Parents need to tell them not just no, but hell no.
William Douglas
Echo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.