On page A2 edition of the March 11, 2020, edition of the East Oregonian, we saw the headline "Eastern Oregon hospital leader peddles virus misinformation." The writer is Emily Cureton of Oregon Public Broadcasting. The article (even the title) appears to be an attempt to discredit a hospital employee, Stefanie Haines, in Burns.
The other goal seems to be silencing any dissenting voices concerning the COVID-19 virus. The writer is misinformed, since she refers to the "debunked dangers of vaccinations." Really? Debunked? One of our daughters suffered seizures as a result of a vaccination. When we told the pediatrician, he was not even surprised. I suppose Ms. Cureton has not heard of the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986, which established the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. So far that fund has paid out $4.2 billion.
Moreover, the article attacks Ms. Haines' statements on her Facebook page and at her private business, but it indicates no wrongdoing in her duties at Harney District Hospital. Apparently working for a hospital means Ms. Haines is forbidden to express views in her private life that are outside the "party line." I suggest that it is the hospital's responsibility to decide whether Ms. Haines' activities compromise her professional effectiveness.
While it certainly is the job of journalists to do solid investigative reporting, an attempt to shame an Eastern Oregon resident for her views is not in that category.
Tom Herrmann
La Grande
