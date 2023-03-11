The responsibility of our sheriff offices is not just to write tickets and make arrests but to protect the community from loss of life and property.
Safety officers’ duties include preventing the use of guns to kill people, not just waiting to arrest a shooter when someone has been killed. Just as firefighters are responsible to prevent fires, not just fight the fires that have started. Doctors and nurses promote good health practices, not just treat sick people. Educators teach students, not only pass out grades.
One ridiculous argument to discourage gun legislation is there are other ways to kill people. But, right now in the United States of America, firearms are being used to commit thousands of murders and suicides.
The accessibility of guns is an important reason so many people die in this country. It is disturbing those entrusted to enforce laws refuse to accept the responsibility of their positions to protect citizens from the most available and effective killing tools.
For a number of reasons, mental health is a huge problem in our country right now. Unscrupulous forces are driving too many people into a frenzy of fear and anxiety by spreading wild conspiracies. This has resulted in a situation of collective anxiety.
As a result, some people frantically collect arsenals of guns to protect themselves from their fears. But it only takes one gun and one bullet to kill someone. If even one mentally fragile person’s fear and desolation gets to the breaking point and a gun is handy, we have a disaster in the making. This is when we have suicides, murders, even mass murders.
Whether or not mental illness is a factor, it is unconscionable that nothing is done to prevent the killing. Suicides cause terrible pain and suffering in families and in communities. The safety officers that we pay with our taxes should help solve this problem, not just stand aside until someone dies. We need our law enforcement officials to be accountable for protecting us from the suffering caused by gun suicides and murders.
Accountability should not necessitate legal action against sheriffs and county officials who refuse to enforce a law that would have prevented a gun death. Sheriffs should protect people, not guns.
We all need to accept our responsibility to vote for officials and politicians who will protect communities from murders and suicides.
Evelyn Swart
Joseph
