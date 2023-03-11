Editor's Note

Do you have a point you’d like to make or an issue you feel strongly about? Submit a letter to the editor.

The responsibility of our sheriff offices is not just to write tickets and make arrests but to protect the community from loss of life and property.

Safety officers’ duties include preventing the use of guns to kill people, not just waiting to arrest a shooter when someone has been killed. Just as firefighters are responsible to prevent fires, not just fight the fires that have started. Doctors and nurses promote good health practices, not just treat sick people. Educators teach students, not only pass out grades.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.