I am pleased to see Karen Sherman is again running for the Hermiston School Board.
I first met Karen when she came to teach at the junior high in 1970. I quickly realized she was an effective teacher with a lot of empathy for the kids. When she retired in 2001, I asked her what she was going to do. She responded, “I am not giving up on the kids because I am planning to run for the school board.” She was elected in 2001 and has served continuously since then, many times as board chairman.
There have been few board members who have been as dedicated to this district as Karen has been. We need her experience at this time to lead us through the state COVID-19 mandates placed on the schools. We also need her experience in directing the schools through the construction of two new elementary schools. She has been there and done that.
Carlisle Harrison
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.