It is not only the Latino community that is “rattled” by the happenings of last week. I am, too. When hate comes into our country, each of us is affected. The hate we are witnessing should rattle us all.
We have addressed this pretty well in Hermiston. We have opened our neighborhoods and our businesses to newcomers. As a teacher, I taught that our laws protect all. Yet I knew that our kids with darker skin weren’t always safer. Now Hermiston’s police department has more “color,” and with that comes more sense of security. Yet when people can openly carry arms, when they can purchase assault weapons and take them across state lines and create terror, how can we assure that our own kids and grandchildren are safe? How can we assure that the students we taught and still care for will be safe?
Yes, I am rattled. We all should be.
Anne Doherty
Hermiston
