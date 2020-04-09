I feel I’m one of the lucky ones that can say, “I was born and raised in Pendleton.” I’ve been a small business owner for almost 40 years and feel a deep commitment to our city and its residents. As our representatives in local government, the Pendleton City Council is tasked with the challenge of honoring Pendleton’s long-standing traditions while working to meet our city’s 21st century needs.
Ward 2 City Council candidate Melissa Shumake has the skills to help the council take on this challenge. She works as a planner in the Developmental Services Department of a nearby city. Her experience allows her to understand the workings of a city and the tools of effective city management, such as planning ordinances, urban growth plans, zoning codes and comprehensive development plans.
Melissa has also attended an eight-month leadership training series entitled “Emerge Oregon.” She took advantage of this opportunity to network with other leaders throughout our state and look deeper into topics, such as cultural competency and ethical leadership. Her volunteer work supports charitable organizations and political groups. With her experience and dedication, Melissa would be prepared to contribute on day one of taking her seat on the council.
Based on my experience working with national, state and local leaders, I’m very impressed with Melissa. My wife and I feel confident in endorsing Melissa Shumake as the city council candidate that is prepared to help Pendleton prosper in the years to come.
Lonnie Read
Pendleton
