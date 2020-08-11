I feel I must respond to the article regarding my skepticism of business closures and "blaming" the Hispanic community. It is a fact in the Columbia Basin, including Umatilla County, there is a disproportionately high number of positive cases in the Hispanic community. Not anyone's fault, as the article implies.
If you had reported on my later comments in the meeting, I stated that if you are going to formulate a response to reduce infection, then to be most effective it must be a factually targeted response. Race is only one portion of the demographics to consider. Age, workplace, health condition, income, etc., must also be considered. As a physician with degrees in microbiology and epidemiology, this was my point.
It is true I disagree with blanket nonspecific shutdowns of schools and businesses. This happens to be the same opinion as the chief medical officer of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Mitch Wolfe. Specific targeted closures would be better. We've seen positive results by temporary closures on a case-by-case basis, not to mention the secondary harm that is caused by general closures.
As community leaders we must make decisions based upon facts, not "feel good" solutions. Here are some: We have fewer deaths in Umatilla County in 2020 than at the same date in 2019. We already have more suicides in Umatilla County than all of 2019. A vast majority of individuals that have tested positive in Umatilla County are not sick.
This is good, and builds desperately needed herd immunity. We are all in this together, regardless of social situation. I wish everyone good health and hope we will follow science as we proceed.
Dr. Jeremy Anderson
Hermiston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.