In his recent open letter to Governor Kate Brown, Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann questioned Brown’s decision to return Umatilla County to “baseline” from Phase 2 of reopening. Drotzmann admitted to “a surge” in COVID cases after reopening but claimed we should not “flinch and shut everything back down.” The county reports a 1,500% increase in total cases since we went to Phase 2 on June 5. That’s quite a “surge,” and it clearly doesn’t meet even the Phase 1 metrics of “declining disease prevalence” and represents “a significant increase in cases.”
Drotzmann celebrated the fact we “only have 314 active cases,” but according to the recent study conducted by OSU, as many as 3,000 Hermiston residents may have COVID, representing 17% of the city’s population. Drotzmann also dismissed our county’s death count at “only ... 23 deaths.” That number means Umatilla County has suffered 7% of all the COVID deaths in Oregon, despite having less than 2% of the state’s total population.
Mayor Drotzmann is correct that we need more and quicker testing in our county, but he may be pointing his finger in the wrong direction. It is well known that there is a nation-wide testing crisis that desperately needs competent leadership from the federal government to solve. Testing and shutting down is not an either/or proposition. We do need expeditious testing and better contact tracing, but we also need to shut down until we actually do flatten the curve — because that has not happened yet.
William Webb
Hermiston
