Ron Gavette starts his letter (Christianity must change or die, Saturday, Aug. 8) with "things aren't always black and white." Since we're talking about "Christian" things, I would suggest that things are always black and white. God gave Moses the Ten Commandments, not the "Ten Suggestions." Jesus boiled the ten down to two in Matthew 22:37.
Ron goes on to say that sin is not a word that only has one specific meaning. There are many nuances to sin, but sin is one thing — an act, attitude or nature that severs fellowship with God. Many colors, but still just one thing.
The letter states that Christianity must change. The morality of America has been trending steadily downward since the 1960s. Today, so-called Christian leaders celebrate that which the Creator labels "an abomination." Acts that were only whispered about in the 1960s are seen on prime-time TV now.
You want to see something really scary? Read Romans 1:18-32. It mirrors our world today.
We shudder when talking about the Holocaust. Six million Jews massacred. We yawn when someone mentions the 40-plus million babies aborted since 1973.
Those who have a biblical world view see that we have become a nation that hates God. We all know that God is love, but sadly we may soon learn that he is also a God of wrath. God won't be mocked (Gal 6:7). His patience has limits.
Ed Baker
Hermiston
