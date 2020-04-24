As a candidate for the House of Representatives from District 58, I was concerned from the onset of the "shelter in place" orders from our governor that it would be disastrous to our small business community, and according to the article that was in the April 18 edition that is exactly what is happening.
If you are like me and enjoy going out to dinner or a beer at Prodigal Son, please ask our governor to allow our restaurant and bar industry to reopen ASAP, and as soon as it does, please make plans as soon as they open to go and patronize them. Tim and Jennifer Guenther and other small business owners in Pendleton need our business to stay in business. Please join me in a night out as soon as we are able and remember — small businesses in Oregon are the backbone of the Oregon economy and we must support them.
Pendleton Farmers Market is another example of small business at work. Although there are concerns about social distancing, if they are allowed to open on Main Street it is vitally important to Pendleton's economy that they be allowed to open in their usual location. With the supply of fresh produce out of California uncertain, having the fresh produce from the farmers market is very important to many cooks in Pendleton. I urge everyone to write, call, email or fax a request to the city manager to allow the market access to Main Street for their opening on June 5.
See you at farmers market, and at either GP or Prodigal Son, to enjoy the company of others and the good food and vegetables available at the market and in the restaurants.
Barbara Ann Wright
Pendleton
