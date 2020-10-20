Our election ballots are on their way to our mailbox and we are waiting for our opportunity to cast our votes for Rep. Greg Smith. Greg has been a personal friend for many years but more importantly, he has been a friend to Eastern Oregon.
Living in a smaller town within his district, Greg knows and understands the issues facing rural Oregon. He understands the strengths and challenges of our communities. We continue to watch as he fights with honesty and common sense for Eastern Oregon.
Greg has a strong grasp of the greater Hermiston area and the economic development therein. He is a strong advocate and has the ability to continue the leadership necessary to help continue the growth and area development. Greg will continue to fight for our local communities and continue making a significant impact.
Greg Smith has true compassion for the residents of District 57 and a willingness to listen to people’s problems, concerns and suggestions. He is a true leader giving careful thought to decisions he makes, and he is willing to share those reasons. Often he is called upon to lead discussions and bring all sides into focus, coming out with a consensus of the whole — not an easy task.
Please join us in supporting Representative Greg Smith in his bid for reelection to the Oregon House of Representatives.
Bryan and Lou Ann Wolfe
Hermiston
