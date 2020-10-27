I would like to urge you all to join me in endorsing Greg Smith in his bid for reelection to state representative of District 57.
Greg has been a strong voice for rural Oregon and gets us a place at the table. He has worked very hard for us here in Arlington and has been successful at getting us access to state funding for our critical projects, such as developing our certified Industrial Mesa and our 2 miles of new sidewalks, and he has also been instrumental to the Port of Arlington in numerous projects.
I urge you to join me in voting for Greg Smith. His work ethic, values, and experience make him the right choice for District 57.
Jeff Bufton, mayor
Arlington
