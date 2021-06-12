I would like to welcome Gordon and Sharon Smith back home to Pendleton.
I had the pleasure of interviewing Gordon during his campaign for election to the Oregon Senate many years ago. He and Sharon invited me into their home on the hill overlooking Pendleton, and I was so impressed with him and his politics that I wrote that he would surely be elected to the Oregon Senate, and that he soon would rise to president of Senate.
While my editor questioned my bold prediction, not only did Gordon Smith serve in the Oregon Legislature but he went on to serve as the last Republican senator from Oregon in the U.S. Congress.
Now, at 69, he has retired and retuned to Pendleton.
Welcome home, senator, and thank you for your service.
Ed Glenn
Boardman
