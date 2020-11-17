Facebook, Twitter and other social media have been a big contributor to the severe political divisional sickness in our nation. Apparently, most people now get their "news" from Facebook, and folks on Twitter and other websites share videos and so-called news.
The problem is, the "news" on Facebook is written and paid for by people that want to influence you and me. We are no longer consumers who watch or listen to a paid ad and decide for ourselves if the product is worthy of our purchase. We are now the actual product purchased by people with a political or other agenda. You and I are being bought and sold.
The reason this works so well for the influencers is because it's been proven that we will spend more time reading or viewing something outrageous and shocking to us than we will something encouraging and upbeat. That's just the way the human brain works. The Facebook algorithm, which can automatically improve its own efficiency to influence us, feeds us more of the same negative information. We become more upset and angry, and spend more time being fed the same (paid for by someone) type of "news."
So which is the real fake news? The kind we pay for (newspapers, magazine subscriptions, major network TV news, paid news websites), or the "free" news we get on Facebook, Twitter, etc? Think about it.
As for myself, I'm staying off social media websites until they change to a different mode of operation.
Kenneth Robbins
Pendleton
