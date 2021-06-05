In Ryan Haas' story published in the East Oregonian ("Oregonians who are fully vaccinated mostly do not need to wear masks," Friday, May 14), I was pleased to read that Oregon residents who are fully vaccinated, and who have waited the full 28-day duration, are able to be in public without wearing masks (with the exception of certain facilities/circumstances).
This is exciting news and is great for human morale as we look toward getting back to normalcy and trying to get social networking and our economy back on track.
I myself have received the Pfizer vaccine. I’m excited to have the freedom to not have to wear a mask, especially with graduation over and summer right around the corner.
Brooke Dornberger
Weston
