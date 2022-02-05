President Joe Biden's push for a fair voting bill is an important issue the GOP has stalled in Congress. Why can't these individuals, who represent we, the voters, ask us what we want?
What happened to the Freedom to Vote Act?
Under the Constitution, legal citizens have the right to vote, regardless of race or color.
America's founding creed taught us that all are created equal, not in ability, but in value and dignity. A person's integrity is inherent. Being better educated doesn't make you a better person, nor does it qualify you to rule over the less educated; but it does, or should, enlighten you to fairness and equal rights.
Developing a fair voting policy requires some understanding of human nature, a knowledge of public opinion, and good judgment.
The right to vote is a concept of democracy. The Founders believed some people were better suited for public trust because they believed in their integrity. That's why we have elections.
Voting is a civil right. We were taught that in our social studies class in high school. Apparently some lawmakers failed that course.
Dr. Dorys C. Grover
Pendleton
