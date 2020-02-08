I believe the Feb. 5 issue of the East Oregonian used poor judgment in placement of its news.
Testing of grain samples has been around for decades. Front page news? While the state of the union speech and surrounding events got the last page. Whether or not you like Donald Trump, he is our president. It was an important annual event, and people want and need to know about it.
Even a teaser above the EO masthead, State of the Union speech/A8, would have been acceptable.
Joanne Kain
Pendleton
