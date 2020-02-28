I have been reading about California’s problems in updating driver licenses to the “Real ID,” which will be required in October of this year to meet TSA’s requirements. At least they have been attempting to process their millions of requests.
Here in Oregon, we took to opposing the process back in 2009. That’s OK, but come this October if you don’t have a passport or Real ID, you won’t be able to board a plane — period. In October of 2019 the Oregon DMV’s recommendation was “get a passport.” In their press conference they stated “they cannot legally begin to provide Real ID cards until July of this year.”
If my math is right, if there are a million residents who want to get that ID (that’s about 25% of the total population). DMV will have to process those million requests in four months. I find it interesting that in that press release they don’t really mention what the “legal” issue was.
Sounds like they were just hoping that some miracle would just make the whole thing disappear. There are going to be a lot of very unhappy people come October 2020.
Tom Combs
Bend
