I enthusiastically support Briana Spencer for Pendleton School District Position 7.
I have had the great pleasure of working with Ms. Spencer for several years and got to know her on a personal level. She is highly intelligent, dedicated, and professional. She is committed to social justice and equity issues in the community and understands the importance of diversity in education, as well as the disproportionate manner in which women and minorities are impacted within the public school system.
Having her voice at the table will provide an important perspective often absent when developing critical public policy.
She will be a great addition to the Pendleton School Board.
M. Brent Leonhard
Walla Walla, Washington
