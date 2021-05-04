During the past year I have been impressed by Briana Spencer’s involvement with community activities.
She has consistently demonstrated her ability to organize and lead large events, and has worked constructively with the city of Pendleton to ensure these events were safe and complied with city ordinances. She is solutions-oriented, well organized, articulate and energetic.
I believe these talents and experiences will be valuable to the Pendleton School Board, and she has my endorsement for Position 7.
John Turner
Pendleton
