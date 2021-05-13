I would like to throw my support for Briana Spencer who is running for Pendleton School Board Position 7. Having coached high school sports and worked with schools for over 20 years, I have never seen anyone more dedicated to helping our children than Briana.
She is very passionate about helping improve students well being, school experience, and overall quality of life. I have seen this first hand with her work at the Nixyaawii Community School Board.
Briana is a very strong and intelligent woman who has been a great example for my daughters and would be a tremendous asset for the Pendleton School Board.
Jeremy Maddern
Pendleton
