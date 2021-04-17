Briana Spencer first came to my attention during the #BlackLivesMatter events in the spring and summer of 2020. Since that time I've gotten to see her in action as an advocate, an activist, a team member and a candidate.
Briana possesses the lived experience, skills and knowledge needed to be a community leader as well as the drive and the desire. It's not every day that someone as well qualified, motivated and engaged enters the grassroots organizing field. When they do, word spreads quickly. Briana has made intelligent and intentional use of this attention to become an even stronger advocate and provide even more leadership to her communities.
Students, teachers and parents alike will be lucky to have Briana working tirelessly to provide the most well-rounded, equitable education possible. Our schools aren't just where kids go to learn math and spelling. Our children are shaped there as people, meaning that the responsibility is huge. Luckily, Briana is singularly suited for just such an endeavor.
Ariel Knox
Oregon Community Organizers
Keizer
