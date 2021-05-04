I support Briana Spencer for the Pendleton School Board, Position 7.
I am honored and proud to stand by Briana. She has a voice that is spirited, a courageous attitude, and is highly knowledgeable. Throughout the years, she has shown dedication and compassion for her community by sharing tools and resources, volunteering for different functions, and advocating for various causes.
Those skills and accomplishments make Ms. Spencer an exceptional candidate for the position. She is an avid supporter of education and I know she will do great things.
Fabian Spencer
