Briana Spencer is a dedicated and motivated woman whose passion has been an inspiration. I met Briana at the Black Lives Matter event in Pendleton in the summer of 2020, and her commitment to social justice and community organizing has never flagged.
She is organized and driven: When she makes a goal she follows through and makes it happen. Further, she is friendly and upbeat, always bringing energy to events and meetings.
Briana’s dedication to her community makes her a perfect candidate for the Pendleton School Board.
I highly recommend voting for Briana Spencer for Pendleton School Board, Position 7. You won’t regret it.
Jessica Fairchild
West Richland, Washington
