It is my privilege and honor to endorse Briana Spencer to the Pendleton School District Board Position 7. I have been a Hermiston and Umatilla County resident for the past 30 years, and I find it refreshing and exciting to see Briana Spencer run for the Pendleton School Board position.
This past February, the Hermiston Cultural Awareness Coalition (HCAC), of which I’m a member, hosted our first Martin Luther King Cultural Diverse Community panel. Briana Spencer was one of our key presenters and we found her knowledge, insight and passion around diversity, equity and inclusion very insightful regarding its impact within our country and local communities.
Briana Spencer comes with a great deal of skills and assets that the Pendleton School District and its community would truly benefit from, which is why I’m happy and excited to endorse her for the Pendleton School District Board Position 7.
Jesus Rome
Hermiston
