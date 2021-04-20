The Pendleton School Board is in need of fresh leadership.
Briana Spencer, candidate for the school board, position 7, has qualifications that will bring a new and exciting perspective to the school board.
I have known Briana for approximately three years. I really got to know her during the Pendleton BLM 2020. I was amazed at the organizational skills she demonstrated bringing the city police, city manager and numerous other entities to highlight the concerns of many.
Briana brings uncanny knowledge and innate abilities to help young and old with organizing food distributions during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Christmas dinner program for the CTIUR and Pendleton communities was another example of Briana’s ability to bring people together for the common good.
Briana is preparing for public office by completing a seven-month program called Emerge Oregon. This program identifies, trains, and inspires women to run for all levels of office. The program also encourages women to participate in committees and community-based advocacy organizations.
Let’s bring a new energy to the school board and school district 16R.
Vote for Briana Spencer for School District 16R, position 7.
Sue Peterson
Pendleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.