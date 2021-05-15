I am writing to proclaim my endorsement for Briana Spencer for Position 7 with the Pendleton School Board.
As a mother of kids in the school district, I have no doubt that Briana has my children’s best interest in mind.
Not only does Briana have the lived experience similar to many struggling children in the district, but her heart contains the empathy to listen to those who have different experiences than her own.
I have seen her bring support to those in need with nothing but community action and innovative ideas. I have seen Briana speak up and bring real issues to the forefront that would have otherwise been overlooked, and she has always has this land and the betterment of our community at the forefront of her mind. Her unique input will bring a dynamic perspective to our school board.
Briana Spencer has my vote and she should have yours as well.
Amber Henderson
Pendleton
