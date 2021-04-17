I’m writing to show my support for Briana Spencer to be elected to Pendleton School District Board Position 7.
I believe Briana would be a great addition to the school board. This young woman would be an active participant in the political aspects of the school district. Briana is a young lady who can make a difference in the overall quality of the education the school is providing, which Pendleton School District needs.
Briana is a person that knows being on the school board she will have to put in a lot of time that essentially amounts to a volunteer position, which she has been doing throughout our community for the past several years in the Pendleton area and the Nixyaawii community area on the reservation. It takes a good person like Briana to be a good school board member to help development and success of our children's education.
I see this school board member as one who will have arguable and questionable points that will have direct impact on nearly every facet of the school outcome, whether it be budget or common goals, daily operations, contracts or developing policy. She can do the job as your next elected school board member.
I’m asking you to join me in voting for Briana Spencer for our next school board member Position 7. Please vote on May 18.
Sally Kosey
Nixyaawii School Board member
Pendleton
