I am endorsing Briana Spencer for Position 7 at the Pendleton School District. I believe she possesses the knowledge and skills to best serve the Pendleton community.
In the short time I have come to know her, I have been inspired by the drive, flexibility and strength that she exemplifies through her work. She is extremely involved in not only her community, but surrounding communities all over Eastern Oregon and Washington. As a member of CTUIR, Pendleton Community Action Coalition, Luchadores Por Cambio (in the Tri-Cities) and many other social organizations she is immensely knowledgeable about community issues and effective in articulating said issues as community leader to city officials.
One of her most useful strengths is her ability to communicate and spread awareness online. She has shared information about community resources and events from a variety of social organizations on numerous occasions.
The knowledge and skills she possesses is valuable to this position as the duties are to voice the opinions of students and their families as well as deliver information from the school district administration. One of her biggest priorities is spreading awareness about the importance of investing in the youth, public service workers and community.
I believe that she can make a significant impact as a member of the Pendleton School District.
Lorenz Silva
Northglenn, Colorado
