This letter is a hearty endorsement for Briana Spencer, who is running for Pendleton School District Board, Position 7. As a community organizer, Briana has already demonstrated that she cares deeply about grassroots organization for the well-being of the entire community.
As an elder, I am extremely impressed by her energy, organization skills, and deftness at working with multiple entities to create community outreach and to ensure human dignity for people across Eastern Oregon and Washington.
Please elect Briana Spencer to Pendleton School Board, Position 7. She will be a vital ingredient to the future of of Pendleton’s students and the cultural health of Umatilla County and, no doubt, beyond.
Pamela Reese
Echo
