It is my pleasure to write this letter of support for Briana Spencer’s seat at the Pendleton School District table. I honestly believe that Briana brings extensive and important diversity to the conversation and will continue to provide honest and straightforward resolutions needed for our education system.
I know that as a natural leader, she will bring about heartfelt and sound judgment when it comes to cultivating change. Her abundance in facilitating and organization with multiple agencies across the state is unmatched. It is critical for the people of Pendleton to have a voice such as Briana’s advocating for our children.
I fully support Position 7 being held by Briana Spencer.
Kola Shippentower-Thompson
co-founder, Enough Iz Enough
Pendleton
