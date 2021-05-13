Briana has always been an accepting and kind person. She was one of the people to come out and accept me and has helped me a lot with my activism. She takes time to sit down and listen to a problem and concern and does whatever it takes to fix it.
She has helped a lot to use my voice and understand as someone who is part of LGBT community. I've always supported her; she is a mentor, friend, and family that I cherish.
Maxwell Maddern
Pendleton
