I first met Briana Spencer during the 2019-2020 election cycle. Since then, we have continued to work together on advocacy projects. I know of no one more engaged and committed to the success of their community than Briana.
As someone who grew up in Umatilla County, attended local schools, and has served on local and regional boards and committees, Briana is well placed to understand what works, what doesn’t, and what is needed. She understands the success of our schools depends on having in-depth local knowledge.
Briana has taken her lived experience, leadership abilities, and organizing skills and put them at the service of her larger community to uplift marginalized voices, bring diverse groups to the table, and push for greater equity and inclusion. She both listens and speaks her mind.
School is about more than learning the basics of reading, writing, and math. It is also where we first enter the larger community and have formative experiences that shape who we become. As a parent, Briana is who I would want on my local school board because I know she will be a fierce advocate for every student.
Margaret Foley
Portland
