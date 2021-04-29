Briana Spencer is a voice that is needed on the Pendleton School Board. She is a community organizer and advocate that understands the needs of her community. Briana exhibits the type of leadership that is inspiring!
She is a community organizer that understands the importance of bringing diverse voices together to exchange ideas and achieve shared goals. Her talent and dedication to equity and the best outcomes for students make her clearly the top candidate. The community will benefit from Briana’s perspective that has been formed through her lived experience as a student of color growing up in Umatilla County. Bringing that perspective to that role on the school board will benefit all students, especially students of color.
It’s my honor to endorse Briana’s candidacy for the Pendleton School District Board, Position 7.
Sonja Mckenzie, chair
Parkrose School Board
Portland
