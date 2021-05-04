I am a traditional health worker-family support specialist in the state of Oregon. I write this letter to kindly and enthusiastically endorse Briana Spencer for Pendleton School District, Position 7.
I am an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and have had the pleasure of knowing Briana since we were children. Since youth, Briana has been a voice of reason and a person that never hesitated to stand up for those afraid to use their voice. She is articulate, intelligent and has an infectious smile.
The Pendleton School District has the opportunity to benefit from a person willing to serve and willing to stand up for all the students in the Pendleton School District. Please consider voting for Briana. She is the right person to serve your district.
Sierra Quaempts
Pendleton
