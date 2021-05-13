I write this letter as a show of support to Briana Spencer on her goal of being elected onto the Pendleton School Board, Position 7. Additionally, this letter is to show appreciation for Briana.
Briana is an active member of this community, even during the times of shutdowns and closures. There is an aura of determination that surrounds Briana. Briana wants to ensure those attending school in the Pendleton area are able to get the most out of their academic venture. From preschool students to the high school students, Briana has their best interest on her mind and in her heart. I truly believe in Briana’s ambitions. Briana is a woman of action.
I believe, the energy Ms. Spencer has is contagious, and her spirit and will to work hard during challenging times is inspiring. Briana is strong and is attempting to use any avenue she can to give back to the community — something I hope inspires other young adults to take strides in bettering this area in the future.
To the readers who find this piece, go out and vote to determine who should be on the school board. Vote to show your support for the students going through school. The children in school currently have an uphill battle after having to adapt to school being closed down for a long while.
As a PHS graduate, as a community member, and as a supporter of the kids, I am in full support of Briana Spencer being elected to the Pendleton School Board, Position 7.
Boots Pond
Pendleton
