I am writing to endorse Briana Spencer for the Pendleton School Board.
Briana is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR). I have known Briana for several years. She has served on the Nixyaawii School Board and has volunteered to help the school in many different ways. She is smart, energetic, and always looks at situations in a positive light.
If elected, she will fight for racial equality and equitable education for all children. Briana is not running for her own children, she is running for all the children in the Pendleton School District.
Please join me in voting for Briana Spencer, Position 7, Pendleton School Board.
Ryan Heinrich
Pendleton
